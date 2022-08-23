India’s Digit faces a tough numbers game2 min read . Updated: 23 Aug 2022, 06:12 PM IST
The insurer has been growing fast, but these are challenging times to list in the Indian market
Indian general insurer Digit is asking a lot from investors: first, for their money and second, to believe that the firm can buck the trend of struggling newly listed Indian stocks. That latter bit of faith looks all the larger given India’s intensely competitive insurance sector.