India’s Digit faces a tough numbers game

The Canadian billionaire Prem Watsa-backed firm, formally called Go Digit General Insurance Co, filed for an initial public offering last week without specifying the amount it is looking to raise. According to Reuters, the five-year-old startup, which sells auto, health and travel insurance, wants to raise about 3,500 crore rupees ($440 million) for a valuation of $4.5 billion to $5 billion. Despite the name, Digit isn’t a pure insuretech firm, with most of its sales through traditional channels like corporate agents and brokers. Direct online sales through the company website accounted for less than 2% of premiums over the last fiscal year, according to data on Digit’s website.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}