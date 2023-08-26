India's grim reality: Over 98% of senior citizens devoid of health insurance on rising costs, reveals survey1 min read 26 Aug 2023, 08:54 PM IST
The insurtech surveyed around 300 customers and observed that 29 per cent of employees feel that the organisation-sponsored health insurance is inadequate in terms of the sum insured.
More than 98 per cent of India’s senior citizen population remains devoid of health insurance coverage amid the increasing cost of healthcare services, according to a recent survey by leading insurtech platform Plum.
