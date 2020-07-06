Instead of taking a large health cover, use top-ups to boost it

Top-up plans serve as a great way to increase the cover but also keep the costs in check. A top-up is a regular indemnity plan that covers hospitalization costs but only after a threshold limit is crossed. This limit is called deductible. “Essentially, these are plans with a high deductible amount. They are affordable because the cost of medical treatment doesn’t go beyond ₹10 lakh very often. “If you buy a ₹50 lakh top-up cover with a deductible of ₹10 lakh, then the policy will kick in only if the cost goes beyond ₹10 lakh," said Goel. The cost up to ₹10 lakh has to be borne either by the policyholder or the base cover.