Industry experts are happy with the introduction of mandatory pure life insurance as they believe it will help in inclusion and insurance penetration in the country. "This is a great move by IRDA. Currently the biggest problem with term plan is that for most companies eligibility of 3 lakh+ or 5 lakh + income is required, which means that 98% of the Indian population are not eligible for a term plan. If companies come up with small sum assured plan for lower income segment, this will definitely help in penetration of term plan. Also standard term plan offering will help in ease of decision making and boost the confidence of customers while buying the plan," says Naval Goel, CEO & founder of PolicyX.com .