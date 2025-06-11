Reform push: Insurance amendment bill heads to Parliament; changes to IBC, Companies Act will have to wait
11 Jun 2025
The Centre is also awaiting a Parliament select committee’s views on the new Income Tax Bill, 2025, so that it can be introduced in the Winter Session of Parliament.
NEW DELHI : The Insurance Laws (Amendment) Bill, proposing sweeping reforms such as 100% foreign direct investment (FDI) and composite licensing, is likely to be tabled in the Monsoon Session of Parliament in July, three people aware of the plan said.
