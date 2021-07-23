Insurance fraud investigations shift to digital after covid onset, says survey

More than one in four (27%) of the respondents said insurance frauds rose during the pandemic. There was also an overall increase in insurance fraud investigations after the onset of covid-19, with 55% of respondents confirming that their professional activities related to fraud-fighting have either increased overall or increased under a specific area of operation during the pandemic. However, nearly half of the respondents also reported either a budget cut (32%) or zero budget allocation (16%) for investigations.

