Insurance market in India to reach $222 bn by FY26: Report

Mrigank Gutgutia, Partner, Redseer, said “It is interesting to note that B2C brokers have significantly higher contribution margins than B2B2C brokers, while B2B2C scales faster through uberization of agents, it also has relatively poor unit economics (largely owing to high agent payouts). On the other hand, B2C brokers utilize online marketing and asset-light models to derive better margins. The experiences that these new age InsurTech models offer for customers are not merely digital, they’re delightful. Additionally, these new and rising models are not just making insurance great for customers, they are also empowering agents with the power of technology: no more chasing customers with messy paperwork; instead, they can handhold customers through the entire insurance experience from anywhere, digitally".