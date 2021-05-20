The cyclone Tauktae has caused massive damages across different states. In cities like Mumbai, there were pictures of trees falling onto the parked car.

In Gujarat, it killed over 45 people and caused damage to property. The Central government announced ₹1,000 crore financial aid for those affected by the cyclone in Gujarat.

Every year, natural disasters cause loss to life and property all over the country. When a natural disaster like this strikes, comprehensive home and motor insurance policies can come in handy to tackle losses. Unless there is something expressly excluded in a policy, a policyholder's loss is covered to the extent of the sum insured.

HOME INSURANCE

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority has now standardised home insurance. You can take a Standard Fire and Special Perils (SFSP) from any insurer with the same terms and conditions.

If you want to go beyond this, you also have the option to take a comprehensive policy or householder's insurance.

The standard policy covers a structure against fire, lightning and flooding. A comprehensive plan covers a structure against natural disaster and also items inside it. For example, it covers loss due to burglary and theft, breakdown of electrical equipment, and so on. It may also offer other options like personal accident cover as add-ons.

Before taking a home insurance, go through the list of exclusions in the policy before buying one.

MOTOR INSURANCE

Natural disasters can affect the exterior of the car, or both body and interiors, or lead to complete loss.

The claim amount that the insurer will pay you depends on the age of the car, as insurers consider depreciation of the vehicle as well as the parts. Despite the comprehensive policy, you may get only a part of the claim for damage to plastic and rubber parts. In the case of a total loss, the insurer will pay up to the car's insurance declared value (IDV).

If your car is less than three-four-year old, you can also buy some add-ons that will help you in the case of natural calamities. For example, you can buy the engine protection cover, which pays for the damage to the engine due to flooding. You can also buy the return to invoice add-on cover that will offer the car's purchase value in case of total damage.

(Do you have personal finance queries? Send them to mintmoney@livemint.com and get them answered by industry experts)

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.