Insurance regulator Irdai may tighten rules for companies

Irdai feels reserve requirements may need to be relooked as the premium collection from policy sales is decreasing rapidly, which may increase the risk for the insurer because in case of large-scale claims, the insurer may not have enough money in the reserve to honour it. Claims reserve is built with the money from policy premium. Irdai, while revising the norms, also wants to ensure that for every insurer, the sum at risk is not too high as a proportion of the reserve. This is critical as mortality costs rise each year. The difference between the reserve and the death benefit is the sum at risk to the insurer.