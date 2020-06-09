This unique insurance scheme covers unlimited trips for a year at a very affordable price, the company said in statement. All kind of travels — road, rail and air — within the country will be protected by PhonePay's new travel insurance. The company said it aims to provide customers a stress-free travel experience by covering risks associated with all modes of travel within the country right from the time a customer leaves home, till the time he/she returns. Customers do not need to insure each trip separately like the traditional travel insurances.