Insurer ICICI Lombard in talks to buy Bharti AXA

To be sure, Bharti Enterprises has been trying to exit its financial services business since long. In 2016, Bharti’s talks with Reliance Industries Ltd to sell its 74% stake at the time in Bharti AXA Life Insurance and Bharti AXA General Insurance were inconclusive. “There are two more general insurance companies with whom ICICI Lombard is in talks with for similar acquisitions," said the first person.