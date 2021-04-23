Insurers allowed to invest in debt instruments of InvITs, Reits

“Reits and InvITs are at a very nascent stage in India. At this juncture, insurance firms willing to put money in these is a big boost as they reiterate the long-term growth story of Reits and InvITs and will also provide long-term stable capital as insurance companies invest with a long-term view. In fact, insurance and pension funds are known as ‘patient capital’ providers precisely because they invest for the long term. For Indian Reits and InvITs, this is definitely a very positive development," said Anuj Puri, chairman, Anarock Property Consultants.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}