Insurers make case for credit life policies as Irdai weighs commission cuts

Insurance companies have defended the need for credit life policies even as the regulator plans to sharply cut commissions on the product that pays off loans when borrowers die.
Insurance companies have defended the need for credit life policies even as the regulator plans to sharply cut commissions on the product that pays off loans when borrowers die.
HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd and ICICI Life Insurance Ltd said the cover is important for protecting lower-income borrowers. Canara HSBC Life Insurance Co Ltd expects the proposed changes to lower premiums, while acknowledging that it could support volumes.
HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd and ICICI Life Insurance Ltd said the cover is important for protecting lower-income borrowers. Canara HSBC Life Insurance Co Ltd expects the proposed changes to lower premiums, while acknowledging that it could support volumes.
The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) has proposed capping commissions paid to lenders on credit life insurance at 2% for single-premium policies and 2.5% for multi-year policies. It has also proposed barring banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) from making insurance compulsory with loans.
Irdai’s consultation paper says commissions on group credit life insurance rose to about 28% in FY25, with effective payouts reaching about 45% when other remuneration is included.
Premium on such policies vary by borrower age, loan amount and tenure. “Where there may not be an asset backing the loan, then the need for credit life becomes even more acute to avoid any severe social fallout and also any repayment pressures that may come about,” ICICI Life chief financial officer Dhiren Salian said. He acknowledged the proposed cut in commissions was significant.
Credit life remains a significant contributor to premiums collected by some insurers. ICICI Life’s investor presentation showed that credit life generated ₹619 crore of annualized premium equivalent (APE) in FY26, or 32.5% of protection APE, compared with ₹608 crore, or 37.1%, a year earlier.
HDFC Life’s investor presentation showed its credit life business grew 19% in the first half of FY27. Canara HSBC managing director and chief executive officer Anuj Mathur said the insurer’s credit life business grew 35% in H1.
The product also has a wide reach among lower-income borrowers. According to Sa-Dhan’s Bharat Microfinance Report 2026, almost all microfinance borrowers are covered by credit-linked insurance.
Bottom of the pyramid
“As far as Credit Protect is concerned, the need for protection at the bottom of the pyramid continues,” HDFC Life MD and CEO Vibha Padalkar told analysts during a post-earnings call, referring to the company’s credit life product.
She said credit life covers almost five times as many lives as the insurer’s retail business.
“Getting to insurance for all by 2047 without the reach of credit life could be quite difficult,” she added.
Canara HSBC expects the proposed changes to have a more limited impact on its business.
“Our commission structure was very moderate and continues to be moderate,” Mathur said, adding that the company anticipates that the cap on commissions will be higher than the proposed 2%.
He expects Canara Bank, which is a shareholder in the insurance venture, to continue selling the credit life product, with lower premiums supporting volumes. Canara Bank sources more than 90% of the insurer’s credit life business, CFO Tarun Rastogi said. Mathur said the cover is attached to about 43% of the bank’s home loans and 72% of its education loans.
However, former Irdai and Tata AIA Life Insurance Company Ltd board member Nilesh Sathe questioned the need for lenders to be paid commissions on credit life, arguing that the product primarily protects them by ensuring their loans are repaid after a borrower’s death.
“By giving insurance to the death of the borrower, the bank is fully secure,” Sathe said.
Without the cover, he said, lenders would have to invoke the collateral and go to court to recover the loan, a cost and delay the insurance saves them.
“If the product reduces the risk of the bank, why will the bank not insist on it?” he said.
The insurance regulator proposed on 23 September to reduce distribution costs and commissions and give customers a greater choice in choosing policies. The proposals include tighter expenses of management limits, product-level commission caps and a ban on bundling of insurance with loans by banks and non-banking financial companies.
Insurance brokers and agents have been the most vocal about how the proposed norms could hurt their business and lead to job losses. Irdai chairman Ajay Seth has said the intention of the proposed commission norms is not to disrupt any business model or market segment.