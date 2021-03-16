Now, health insurers are not allowed to modify the existing benefits, add new benefits to the existing health insurance which can lead to a premium increase.

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) has issued a circular on 16 March on modified guidelines on product filing in the health insurance business on various categories of individual products or add-ons or riders of the health insurance business.

The Irdai said, "General and health insurers are not allowed to modify the existing benefits, add new benefits in the existing products which leads to imposing an increase in premium. However, it is clarified insurers are permitted to effect minor modifications as stipulated in the consolidated guideline on product filing in the health insurance business. Addition of new benefits/up-gradation of existing benefits may be offered as add-on covers or optional covers with a standalone premium rate to ensure an informed choice to the policyholders."

"This means insurers cannot add additional benefits in an existing product to hike premiums of health insurance products going forward. They will have to offer additional benefits only as optional add ons which a customer can voluntarily opt into," said Mahavir Chopra, Founder, CEO - Beshak.org, an independent consumer awareness platform for individual insurance buyers.

Furthermore, Animesh, Director - Motor Underwriting, ACKO Insurance said, "Basically, now insurers cannot modify the pricing by putting an exclusion or inclusion, but rather any of these exclusion or inclusion should be highlighted to the users clearly. So that he/she can take an informed call to decide on these modifications. This will bring more transparency in the process and it'll help the users."

Moreover, the insurer cannot ordinarily modify or revise a product within one year from the date of its clearance by the regulator. Besides, the appointed actuary will have to review the financial viability of every health insurance product and has to submit a status report by 30 September of every financial year.

Will it benefit policyholders?

Naval Goel, Founder & CEO, PolicyX.com said that the new guideline issued by the Irdai is to safeguard the interest of policyholders and rights in terms of availing new features. Earlier, the insurance companies have increased annual premiums by exorbitant margins which created an unexpected burden on the policyholders at the time of renewals. However, this notification will give freedom to the policyholders to choose the additional benefits as per their need and choices. Hence this comes across as a positive development for the new and existing customers.

“However, this guideline will restrict the insurance companies in levying the additional charges which also means there will be a limited introduction of new features in the existing policy. Ideally, the new additions are incorporated for the benefit of the customers which will now move forward towards the new policies. Also, some key features might be added as add-ons instead of base features in the policy," Goel said.

