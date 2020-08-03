Insurers see spurt in surrender of policies

“Typically, in Ulips, surrenders are more rampant because the surrender value goes up when the market and the NAV go up. In Ulips, one can withdraw the policy any time after five years, even if the Ulip is booked for 10 years," said Chugh. He said in 2019-20, too, saw a decline in persistency, adding that for Bajaj Allianz Life, the ratio for the June quarter was only slightly down to 76.6% from 77% a year ago.