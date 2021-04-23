Insurers to facilitate cashless services at network hospitals: Irdai

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NEW DELHI: The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) has asked insurers to facilitate cashless services at network hospitals. It said insurers will have to take appropriate action if a network hospital is found denying cashless facility and deviating from agreed terms and conditions.

"...It is clarified that where insurers have an arrangement with the hospitals for providing cashless facility, such network hospitals are obligated to provide cashless treatment for all treatments including treatment for Covid-19," Irdai said in a statement.

All network hospitals who have signed Service Level Agreements (SLA) with general and health insurers have to mandatorily provide cashless facility for any treatment to the policyholders including that for covid-19 by agreed provisions of SLA and terms and conditions of a policy contract, it added.

Insurers have also been directed to ensure prompt cashless services with all network providers empanelled with them by putting in place communication channels.

In the event of denial of cashless facility at any enlisted network hospital, aggrieved policyholders may complain to concerned insurance company.