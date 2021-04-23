Subscribe
Home >Insurance >News >Insurers to facilitate cashless services at network hospitals: Irdai

Insurers to facilitate cashless services at network hospitals: Irdai

In March last year, Covid was included in comprehensive health insurance. (Photo: iStock)
1 min read . 12:30 PM IST Navneet Dubey

  • All network hospitals who have signed Service Level Agreements with general and health insurers have to mandatorily provide cashless facility for any treatment to policyholders that for including covid-19, Irdai said

NEW DELHI: The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) has asked insurers to facilitate cashless services at network hospitals. It said insurers will have to take appropriate action if a network hospital is found denying cashless facility and deviating from agreed terms and conditions.

In a tweet on Thursday, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, "Reports are being received of some hospitals denying cashless insurance. Spoken to Chairman, IRDAI Shri SC Khuntia to act immediately. In March’20, Covid included as a part of comprehensive health insurance. Cashless available at networked or even temporary hospitals."

"...It is clarified that where insurers have an arrangement with the hospitals for providing cashless facility, such network hospitals are obligated to provide cashless treatment for all treatments including treatment for Covid-19," Irdai said in a statement.

All network hospitals who have signed Service Level Agreements (SLA) with general and health insurers have to mandatorily provide cashless facility for any treatment to the policyholders including that for covid-19 by agreed provisions of SLA and terms and conditions of a policy contract, it added.

Insurers have also been directed to ensure prompt cashless services with all network providers empanelled with them by putting in place communication channels.

In the event of denial of cashless facility at any enlisted network hospital, aggrieved policyholders may complain to concerned insurance company.

