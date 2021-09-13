Insurers to offer new title insurance policy: Irdai

NEW DELHI: Whenever a property is transferred to someone else, there is a change in the title as well. Hence, while transferring the property, certain gaps remain during the transfer process, and some defects in the title are also seen. To overcome this, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) has introduced a title insurance policy.

Considering the requirements of legal protection for promotors in early stages of developing of a project during financial appraisal, registration and approval with RERA authorities and safeguarding the interests of individual buyers after taking over the physical possession of the property, the regulator wants to expand the current title insurance products suitable to promotors/developers and retail property buyers.

The regulator has now asked general insurance companies (besides standalone health insurers and specialised insurers) to launch new title insurance products for promotors/developers, allottees and retail property buyers.

The title insurance provides indemnity coverage to developers, allotees and homebuyers against losses due to defects/faults in the title arising out of these challenges.

According to the Irdai circular, "Title insurance is a form of indemnity insurance that protects a potential owner of a property against financial loss from defects in title to real property. The policy is a retrospective one where the insured is protected against losses arising from the events that occurred prior to the date of issuing the policy."

As per the circular, the main objectives of new title insurance products are to provide cover to:

(a) Promoters/developers, preferring to opt for a minimum legal defence cost;

(b) End-users, i.e., allottees/individual buyers/financiers at the time of possession/handing over of the property unit for protection against any legal suits in future.

TA Ramalingam, chief technical dfficer, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, said, "Title Insurance in India is at a nascent stage. I feel that Irdai's circular on the same will help increase its acceptance in the country. Currently, this product is available only for promoters/developers in the Indian market; in this circular, the regulator has suggested introducing a retail policy for allottee/individual buyers. Individual buyers and financiers of the property can opt for it at the time of possession, and they can be indemnified from a defect on the title of the property. Additionally, IRDAI has recommended introducing Promoter Legal Expense (defence cost) Policy, which will indemnify against legal defence costs only against suits challenging the title of the project. As of now, the existing products in the market provide title insurance for the entire project duration. With this, customers can opt for the policy duration as per their requirement."

