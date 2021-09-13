Insurers to offer new title insurance policy: Irdai

TA Ramalingam, chief technical dfficer, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, said, "Title Insurance in India is at a nascent stage. I feel that Irdai's circular on the same will help increase its acceptance in the country. Currently, this product is available only for promoters/developers in the Indian market; in this circular, the regulator has suggested introducing a retail policy for allottee/individual buyers. Individual buyers and financiers of the property can opt for it at the time of possession, and they can be indemnified from a defect on the title of the property. Additionally, IRDAI has recommended introducing Promoter Legal Expense (defence cost) Policy, which will indemnify against legal defence costs only against suits challenging the title of the project. As of now, the existing products in the market provide title insurance for the entire project duration. With this, customers can opt for the policy duration as per their requirement."