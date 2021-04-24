NEW DELHI: The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) has asked insurance companies to report excess charges being levied by hospitals or denial of cashless facility to respective state governments for appropriate action.

The regulator’s advisory has come amid reports that certain hospitals are charging high rates and insisting on cash payments from policyholders for providing treatment to covid patients, despite having a cashless arrangement with Insurers.

“In compliance with the provisions of Regulation 31of Irdai ( Health Insurance ) Regulations, 2016, the Insurers, in case of “cashless claim" under a health insurance policy, are advised to ensure expeditious settlement of such claims on a cashless basis in accordance to the Service Level Agreements ( SLAs) entered with hospitals," the regulator said in a note released on 23 April.

The regulator added that while reviewing cashless requests, insurers are also advised to ensure that policyholders are charged as per rates agreed to by network providers wherever applicable.

“Insurers are also advised to ensure that hospitals do not levy any additional charges for the same treatment other than those rates that are agreed with the insurers," the note added.

Insurance companies have been advised to put in place effective communication channels with all the network providers for prompt resolution of grievances of policyholders to ensure that all network providers extend cashless services to policyholders and to address any issues causing inconvenience to policyholders while availing cashless service.

They have also been asked to ensure that reimbursement claims under a health insurance policy be settled as per the terms and conditions of the respective policy contract expeditiously. “Insurers are advised to issue suitable guidelines on this to all TPAs," Irdai said.

