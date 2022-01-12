Insurers weigh hike in health premiums

“The third wave has just begun, and the number of cases is rapidly increasing. Cases have shot up by almost 90% in just a week. The number of insurance claims from covid cases has gone up significantly," said Bhabatosh Mishra, director-claims and underwriting, Niva Bupa Health Insurance Co. Ltd. “But any re-pricing of health insurance products can be done only after we see a steady trend in terms of the number of covid cases. It may be a bit too early to change the premium. In a few months, considering the efforts made by the government, once we get a clearer picture, we will be able to decide on the fair pricing of health insurance products covering covid risks," he said.