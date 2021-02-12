Investors vie for windfall from rejected covid insurance claims

The focus is likely to be the U.K. While many U.S. judges have found policies don’t cover Covid-19 losses, Britain’s main financial regulator challenged insurers, with the outcome hailed as a resounding victory for consumers. The ruling means firms such as Hiscox Ltd. and RSA Insurance Group Plc, which initially rebuffed Covid-19 claims, now must honor them.That may translate into plump payouts for investors picking through arcane policy wording. Policies written by insurers vary in their language, with only a handful clearly saying whether they would or would not cover firms in the event of a pandemic.“There is quite a variety of different approaches to this that insurers have taken and some of them are going to be happy and some are going to be miserable," Andrew Lundberg, a managing director at Burford Capital Ltd., the biggest litigation funder, said in an interview.

