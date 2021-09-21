IPPB to sell Bajaj Allianz non-life insurance products: Things to know

The Gramin Dak Sevaks or postmen have been certified for Point of Sales Person or POSP (under POSP Model) and trained for products allowed for sale through point of sale. As part of the alliance, IPPB will strive to make available affordable insurance products through its robust network of 650 branches and over 136,000 banking access points to citizens at large, as per the insurer's statement.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}