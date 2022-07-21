Irdai allows insurers to empanel hospitals for cashless treatment

“The cashless feature allows an insured person to take advised treatment at any network hospital without worrying about paying bills by himself. The insurer will directly settle the medical bills as per their policy. When it comes to hospitalisation, a cashless claim settlement process is the best option because of its convenience, and you do not have to run to different places to make financial arrangements. Further, this will increase access to comprehensive, high-quality health care services as the insurance companies will be able to expand their network of hospitals where the insured can avail the facility of cashless treatment," said Amit Chhabra, Head - Health Insurance, Policybazaar.com.