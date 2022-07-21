Irdai allows insurers to empanel hospitals for cashless treatment

Irdai allows insurers to empanel hospitals for cashless treatment2 min read . 01:46 PM IST
- When it comes to hospitalisation, a cashless claim settlement process is the best option because of its convenience
NEW DELHI: To boost cashless treatment, Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) has allowed insurers to choose network providers or hospitals that meet standards and benchmarks as specified by their boards
While empanelling network providers for cashless facilities, insurers have been advised to focus on delivery of quality healthcare services, Irdai said in a statement.
“While specifying the criteria, the board of insurers shall, amongst others, consider especially the minimum manpower and healthcare infrastructure facilities," said Irdai.
“The cashless feature allows an insured person to take advised treatment at any network hospital without worrying about paying bills by himself. The insurer will directly settle the medical bills as per their policy. When it comes to hospitalisation, a cashless claim settlement process is the best option because of its convenience, and you do not have to run to different places to make financial arrangements. Further, this will increase access to comprehensive, high-quality health care services as the insurance companies will be able to expand their network of hospitals where the insured can avail the facility of cashless treatment," said Amit Chhabra, Head - Health Insurance, Policybazaar.com.
Earlier, hospitals seeking to be empanelled had to register with Insurance Information Bureau’s Registry of Hospitals in the Network of Insurers (ROHINI), as per Sanjiv Bajaj, joint chairman and managing director, Bajaj Capital Ltd.
They were also required to obtain certain certifications like NABH Entry Level (or higher) certification issued by National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers (NABH) or State Level Certificate under National Quality Assurance Standards, issued by National Health Systems Resources Center.
“Irdai has now modified the guidelines to improve customer experience. With this, you can not only get quality healthcare with your health insurance policy, but you can also get cashless treatment at your preferred network hospital. This will help the insurers to enhance the scope of their network of cashless facilities & will empower customers to take the best medical facilities near them," Bajaj said.