IRDAI approves Mitsui Sumitomo's Max Life stake swap with MFSL

"MFSL will now proceed for the implementation of the share swap transaction, which will entail swapping by MSI of its 20.57% stake in Max Life with a 21.87 per cent stake in MFSL by way of issue and allotment of 7,54,58,088 equity shares of ₹2 each at a price of ₹565.11 per equity share on a preferential allotment basis," the company said in a statement.