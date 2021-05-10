Irdai asks insurers not to stop offering or renewing covid-specific policies

On the directions of the regulator, last year all health insurers came up with covid-specific health policies. Where Corona Kavach or covid-specific indemnity health policy provide coverage for hospitalisation expenses incurred by the individual for the treatment of covid on a positive diagnosis of covid-19. One can buy this policy with a maximum sum insured of ₹5 lakh. On the other hand, Corona Rakshak or covid-specific benefit-based health policy provides a benefit equal to 100% sum insured, that is, it offers a 100% lump sum payout if you get hospitalisation on a positive diagnosis of covid-19. Such policy can be bought for a maximum sum insured of ₹2.5 lakh. The period of coverage for both the policies is for 3.5 months, 6.6 months and 9.5 months.

