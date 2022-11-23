Irdai asks insurers to leverage professional registry when issuing indemnity cover

According to the Irdai circular issued on 22 November under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission adoption by doctors, “Under HPR, a HPR ID will be created via Aadhaar or other KYC, along with the medical qualifications of the medical professional which is verified by their respective State Medical Councils. This HPID serves as a unique ID to the medical practitioners to enable connection with all stakeholders of healthcare ecosystem. Therefore, in order to make the best use of the registry all the General and Health Insurers are advised that they can also consider leveraging on the Health Professional Registry for building up the network of doctors or physicians or other healthcare professionals for providing OPD or other healthcare services."

