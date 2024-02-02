IRDAI brings AYUSH treatment under health insurance cover from April 1. Details here
The latest move stems from the growing demand for Ayush treatments, because of which there is a growing need to consider these treatments at par with other treatments
Insurance regulator IRDAI has recently issued directions to all insurance companies telling them to cover AYUSH treatment just as other treatments. AYUSH refers to the treatment given under alternative therapies of Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy.
