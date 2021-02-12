Insurance sector regulator Irdai has cautioned the general public against falling prey to fraud and cheating by Digital National Motor Insurance in selling policies without a license.

It has been brought to the notice of Irdai that an entity by the name of “DIGITAL NATIONAL MOTOR INSURANCE" operating from #DNMI co. ltd. Portal Office, Krishna Raja Puram, Insurance Info Building, Devasandra, Bangalore – 560036 having website https://dnmins.wixsite.com/dnmins and email id digitalpolicyservices@gmail.com has been selling insurance policies, although it has not been licensed or granted registration by the Authority to sell insurance policy of any kind.

The Authority cautions the Public not to make any transaction related to insurance business with M/s Digital National Motor Insurance.

IRDAI hereby urges the public to remain alert and not to fall prey to fraud and cheating indulged in by the above said entity.

