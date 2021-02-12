It has been brought to the notice of Irdai that an entity by the name of “DIGITAL NATIONAL MOTOR INSURANCE" operating from #DNMI co. ltd. Portal Office, Krishna Raja Puram, Insurance Info Building, Devasandra, Bangalore – 560036 having website https://dnmins.wixsite.com/dnmins and email id digitalpolicyservices@gmail.com has been selling insurance policies, although it has not been licensed or granted registration by the Authority to sell insurance policy of any kind.

