Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Insurance / News /  Irdai eases capital norm for PMJJBY to encourage more insurers to participate

Irdai eases capital norm for PMJJBY to encourage more insurers to participate

The PMJJBY offers life insurance cover of 2 lakh in case of death due to any reason to people in the age group of 18-50 years having a bank or post office account, who give their consent to join or enable auto-debit of premium.
1 min read . 03:37 PM ISTLivemint

  • This move will enable life insurers to offer more policies under the scheme, and provide financial security to bottom of the pyramid of Indian population, through life insurance

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

In order to facilitate more participation of insurers in Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), the insurance regulator has reduced the capital required to be held by insurers offering PMJJBY, by almost 50%.

In order to facilitate more participation of insurers in Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), the insurance regulator has reduced the capital required to be held by insurers offering PMJJBY, by almost 50%.

"This move will enable life insurers to offer more policies under the scheme, and provide financial security to bottom of the pyramid of Indian population, through life insurance," Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) said in a statement.

"This move will enable life insurers to offer more policies under the scheme, and provide financial security to bottom of the pyramid of Indian population, through life insurance," Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) said in a statement.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

This step, Irdai said, will supplement the recent revision of premium rates by government for the two flagship schemes – PMJJBY and PMSBY (Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana) to make these schemes economically viable.

The easing of capital requirement by Irdai will also accelerate the penetration of life insurance in India, and will support the life insurers in achieving the target set by the government.

The PMJJBY offers life insurance cover of 2 lakh in case of death due to any reason to people in the age group of 18-50 years having a bank or post office account, who give their consent to join or enable auto-debit of premium.

The premium rate of PMJJBY has been revised upward to 1.25 per day, translating into an increase from 330 to 436 annually effective June 1.

The number of active subscribers enrolled under the PMJJBY was 6.4 crore as of March 31, 2022.

An amount of 9,737 crore has been collected by the implementing insurers towards premium and claims of 14,144 crore have been paid under the PMJJBY as of March 31, 2022.