Irdai eases capital norm for PMJJBY to encourage more insurers to participate

This move will enable life insurers to offer more policies under the scheme, and provide financial security to bottom of the pyramid of Indian population, through life insurance
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
In order to facilitate more participation of insurers in Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), the insurance regulator has reduced the capital required to be held by insurers offering PMJJBY, by almost 50%.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
In order to facilitate more participation of insurers in Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), the insurance regulator has reduced the capital required to be held by insurers offering PMJJBY, by almost 50%.
"This move will enable life insurers to offer more policies under the scheme, and provide financial security to bottom of the pyramid of Indian population, through life insurance," Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) said in a statement.
"This move will enable life insurers to offer more policies under the scheme, and provide financial security to bottom of the pyramid of Indian population, through life insurance," Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) said in a statement.
This step, Irdai said, will supplement the recent revision of premium rates by government for the two flagship schemes – PMJJBY and PMSBY (Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana) to make these schemes economically viable.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The easing of capital requirement by Irdai will also accelerate the penetration of life insurance in India, and will support the life insurers in achieving the target set by the government.
The PMJJBY offers life insurance cover of ₹2 lakh in case of death due to any reason to people in the age group of 18-50 years having a bank or post office account, who give their consent to join or enable auto-debit of premium.
The premium rate of PMJJBY has been revised upward to ₹1.25 per day, translating into an increase from ₹330 to ₹436 annually effective June 1.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The number of active subscribers enrolled under the PMJJBY was 6.4 crore as of March 31, 2022.