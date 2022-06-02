Irdai eases product approval norms for health, general insurers

What buyers should know: The newly introduced reforms are advantageous for the insurance industry. Dr S Prakash, MD, Star Health and Allied Insurance explains, "Earlier group products were filed as U&F and retail products were filed as 'File and Use' or F&U. The new circular provides U&F provision for all products and add on covers. This is applicable for both fresh filing and modification/revision of policies." He further said, "Insurers will now need to file the product within seven days of launch and obtain a UIN. Insurers must know that this is applicable for all products, including pilot and combi products. The new guidelines will help the industry to launch products faster. This also puts a lot of responsibility on insurers. While the regulator has given the freedom to industry, it also will require insurers to act more responsibly."