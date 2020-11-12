The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India ( Irdai ) on Thursday extended the exemption given to life insurers to obtain customer’s consent without requiring signatures on the hard copy of the proposal forms to 31 March 2021. In the wake of the covid-19 pandemic and the social distancing norms, the regulator in August had allowed companies to obtain customers’ consent through electronic means on the proposal form till 31 December 2020.

Under the exemption, the proposal form has to be sent to the proposer on his or her registered e-mail ID or mobile number in the form of an e-mail or a message with a link. The customer can then give consent by affixing digital signature or by clicking the confirmation link or by validating the OTP shared. The insurer also cannot ask on payment towards proposal deposit till the receipt of consent.

“Technology and digitalization initiatives have enabled us to provide a virtually paperless on-boarding process to customers. Digital solutions usher in efficiencies and enables instant gratification to customers. It also ensures error free processes and transactions. The digitalization solutions implemented have enabled enhanced employee productivity," Ashish Rao, chief-customer experience and operations, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co. Ltd told Mint.

In another initiative aimed at helping policyholders, Irdai has now asked life insurance companies to highlight the sum assured, premium and policy as well as payment terms while seeking the customer’s consent in the message or the e-mail itself.

The insurance regulator has made the whole process of buying a life insurance policy online, as it had earlier allowed companies to issue electronic policies on e-mail IDs. Physical policies are not mandatory now if the insurer has obtained the consent of the policyholder.

