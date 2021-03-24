Sanjiv Bajaj, Joint Chairman & MD, Bajaj Capital said that back in June 2020 IRDAI had asked insurers to design need-based products covering costs of treatment of corona virus (COVID-19) disease. All insurers (Life, General and Health Insurers) were allowed to offer COVID – 19 specific short term health insurance policies subject to these guidelines. Such short-term health insurance policies were to be issued for a policy term of less than 12 months and the guidelines were valid till end of March 2021. Now, Irdai has extended the timeline and all insurers are permitted to offer and renew short term Covid specific health policies up to 30.9.2021. "With coronavirus cases increasing lately, it is better to get a Covid-19 health insurance plan for self and family without fail as early as possible," he said.

