The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India on Friday issued an order levying penalty of ₹2 crore on Star Health and Allied Insurance Company under IRDA (Health Insurance) Regulations, 2016, the company said in a filing with the stock exchanges.

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“Penalty has been levied with respect to certain aspects pertaining to settlement of claims arising out an inspection conducted by IRDAI between 31 January and 11 February 2022,” the insurance provider informed the exchanges on 20 November 2026.

It does not expect any impact on the operation or other activities of the insurance company, the statement added.

IRDAI imposes ₹ 2 crore penalty on Star Health: Details According to a Live Law report, the penalty was imposed for repudiation of health insurance claims, including COVID-19 claims, on untenable grounds and making deductions unsupported by applicable policy terms and conditions.

IRDAI in its order said that Star Health did not inform policyholders of the specific conditions under which it repudiated claims or reduced amounts, thereby depriving them of information that could be used to challenge the decisions, it added.

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It said the penalty has been imposed under Section 102 of the Insurance Act, 1938 and is divided into two parts, as follows:

₹ 1 crore for violation of Regulation 27(v) of the IRDAI (Health Insurance) Regulations, 2016 — relating to repudiation of claims, and

1 crore for violation of Regulation 27(v) of the IRDAI (Health Insurance) Regulations, 2016 — relating to repudiation of claims, and ₹ 1 crore for violations of Regulations 27(v), 33(d)(ii) and 33(d)(iv) of the Health Insurance Regulations, 2016, as well as Regulation 21(3)(c)(i)(c) of the IRDAI (Third Party Administrators – Health Services) Regulations, 2016 — relating to deductions from claims and communication of claim decisions. IRDAI directs following actions Further, the insurance sector regulator has directed Star Health to ensure that all claim settlement letters provide itemised list that provides details separately about allowed, disallowed, non-payable and discount amounts, and reduction in insured sums, the Live Law report added.

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The authority has also ordered the provider against collecting renewal premiums over 90 days in advance and failing to give complainants details of the Insurance Ombudsman, it said.

Star Health's board has been directed to review IRDAI's order and submit an Action Taken Report, LL report stated.

On what actions Star Health is taking in response, to address the matter, it stated that “the company is evaluating the options available”, the exchange filing stated.

IRDAI to set up industry working groups Notably, IRDAI Chairman Ajay Seth while addressing the CII Financing Summit 2026 on 19 November said that the regulator will set up two industry working groups to improve transparency in health insurance claims, as per a PTI report.

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“We are in the process of forming two working groups with the industry. They may be constituted in 10 days. One will focus on the real-time visibility of claims, and a claim isn't just when the claim is made,” Seth explained.

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The aim is to ensure real-time visibility of the entire claims process and standardise claim rejection reasons and come amid efforts to address the trust deficit between health insurers and healthcare providers, besides improving the experience for policyholders, it added.

One working group will focus on real-time tracking of claims, including pre-authorisation, hospital discharge and final settlement; and examine and assess policyholders' experience and provide feedback on market conduct.

The second working group will focus on developing common parameters to measure claims and grievance redressal performance; and standardise claims and grievance performance metrics, along with reasons for full or partial rejection of insurance claims.

About the Author Jocelyn Fernandes Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news. A...Read More ✕ Jocelyn Fernandes

As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.

Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.

She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).

Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art.

She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email:

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LinkedIn: Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art.She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in X/ Twitter handle: @scribeJocelyn LinkedIn: LinkedIn