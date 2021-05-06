Irdai introduces guidelines on standard domestic travel insurance policy

The product will come in five variants depending on the distance of the journey as well as the mode of transportation. Under Plan A, the coverage will be for travel through a taxi or bus within 100 km from the place of origin. While Plan B will offer coverage for travel via taxi or bus distance of more than 100 km, Plan C and D cover air and train travel with no restriction on the journey distance. Plan E covers all the above-mentioned modes of transportation plus it provides coverage for the round trip. Moreover, only Plan E provides cover for up to 30 days period, while other plans are valid for a single journey only.

