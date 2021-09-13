The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has issued revised guidelines for trade credit insurance to promote sustainable and healthy development of businesses and improve economic stability by labeling trade losses due to payment risks. The norms will come into effect from 1 November.

"These guidelines will apply to all insurers transacting general insurance business, registered under the Insurance Act, 1938. However, ECGC Ltd (formerly Export Credit Guarantee Corporation of India Ltd) is exempted from the application of these guidelines," according to the Irdai circular.

Trade credit insurance protects businesses against the risk of non-payment for goods and services by buyers. It usually covers a portfolio of buyers and indemnifies an agreed percentage of an invoice or invoices that remain unpaid as a result of protracted default, insolvency/bankruptcy. It contributes to the economic growth of a country by facilitating trade and helps in improving economic stability by addressing the trade losses due to payment risks.

According to the Irdai circular, the scope of cover under trade credit insurance policy shall be the credit risk that has a direct link with an underlying trade transaction, i.e. the delivery of goods or services. If no such direct link exists, the outstanding amount is not insurable under a trade credit insurance policy. The cover may include but not be limited to the following risks.

Commercial risks:

> Insolvency or protracted default of the buyer; banks responsible for payment in case of Letter of Credit transactions; and stock holding agent in case of consignment transactions.

> Rejection by the buyer after delivery subject to conditions of contract; the buyer before shipment, where the goods are manufactured or being manufactured exclusively as per the requirements of the buyer and cannot be sold elsewhere

> Non-receipt of payment on account of collecting bank's failure.

Sanjay Kedia, country head and CEO, Marsh India Insurance Brokers Pvt Ltd said, “The revised guidelines on trade credit insurance, IRDAI (Trade Credit Insurance) Guidelines, 2021, is a very positive step from the regulator. This will help the suppliers as well as licensed banks and other financial institutions to get insurance protection which will help them to manage country political risk, open up access to new markets and to manage non-payment risk associated with trade financing portfolio."

Political risks:

Political risk cover is available only in the case of buyers outside India and in respect of those countries agreed upon. Political risks include the following:

> Operation of a law or an order, decree, or regulation having the force of law which, in circumstances outside the control of the insured and/or the buyer, prevents, restricts, or controls the transfer of payment from the buyer’s country to India.

> Occurrence of war between the buyer’s country and India.

> Occurrence of war, hostilities, civil war, rebellion, revolution, insurrection or other disturbances in the buyer’s country.

> Imposition of any law or order, decree or regulation having the force of law which, in circumstances outside the control of the insured and/or of the buyer, prevents the import of the goods into the buyer’s country.

> Cancellation, in circumstances outside the control of the insured and/or of the buyer, of a previously issued and currently valid authority to import the goods, as per the Irdai circular.

> Incurring, in respect of goods shipped from India, of any additional handling, transport or insurance charges which are occasioned by interruption or diversion of voyage outside India and which is impracticable to be recovered from the buyer.

> Any other cause, save and except in the case of merchanting exports in which case this risk will stand excluded, which arises from an event occurring outside India but not being a cause inherent in the nature of the goods or that is within the control of the insured and/or the buyer or that is specifically excluded from the purview of cover under the policy, as per the Irdai circular.

Kedia further said, "This move to support factoring business by insurance covers, will unlock huge values in the balance sheet as account receivables of corporates, particularly for SMEs/MSME sector. The corporates will now be able to free up capital and invest in businesses as trade credit insurance policy will enable them to monetize the account receivables."

