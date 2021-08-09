NEW DELHI: The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) has called for quick and timely settlement of life insurance claims of victims of recent floods in Maharashtra.

In a circular, Irdai has asked insurers to designate a senior level officer as nodal officer in the state for coordinating/expediting settlement of all claims reported, who will establish contact with the state's chief secretary or the officer concerned for subsequent follow ups. Similar nodal officers will be designated for each of the affected districts to liaise with district administration, and intimate the contact details of all nodal officers designated to the Authority.

Insurers need to publicise the details of designated officers, special camps etc in the media and through the state government to facilitate expeditious filing of claims. They have been also asked to start 24x7 helplines, as required, with details sent to the Authority, immediately.

Special attention should be paid to to PMJJBY claims.

Further, a suitably simplified process/procedure including relaxations in the usual requirements wherever feasible may be considered to expedite claims settlement, Irdai said. With regard to claims involving loss of life, where difficulty is experienced in obtaining a death certificate due to non-recovery of body etc., the process followed in the case of Chennai floods in 2015 may be considered.

With a view to limit the fallout of the pandemic and limiting direct/indirect social contact, all life insurers have been advised to encourage and motivate policyholders/claimants to adopt e-modes, wherever possible, said the circular.

For policyholders/claimants coming to office, insurers have to follow government directions regarding maintaining social distancing and proper sanitisation. Staff must be duly sensitised to deal with policyholders/claimants with empathy and concern.

