Irdai says fasten life insurance claims settlement of Maharashtra flood victims

In a circular, Irdai has asked insurers to designate a senior level officer as nodal officer in the state for coordinating/expediting settlement of all claims reported, who will establish contact with the state's chief secretary or the officer concerned for subsequent follow ups. Similar nodal officers will be designated for each of the affected districts to liaise with district administration, and intimate the contact details of all nodal officers designated to the Authority.

