IRDAI may extend deadline for feedback on insurance distribution reforms: Report

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) is likely to adopt a cautious approach to its proposed insurance distribution reforms, with the regulator facing challenges in building consensus among industry stakeholders, The Hindu BusinessLine reported, citing sources.

The regulator may extend the October 25 deadline for submitting feedback on the proposals to facilitate wider consultations. The implementation timeline could also be deferred, according to the report.

IRDAI released a consultation paper on distribution reforms on September 23, proposing limits on insurers’ expenses, including commissions paid to distributors. The proposed changes are aimed at reducing distribution costs and making insurance more affordable for customers.

However, the proposals have prompted concerns among insurance companies, banks and other industry participants over their potential impact on distribution models and revenue streams.

Insurers question commission calculations Industry representatives, including heads of insurance companies, have raised concerns about the methodology used to calculate existing distribution costs, including commissions, BusinessLine reported.

Stakeholders have also sought a review of the proposed restrictions on the bancassurance channel, through which banks distribute insurance products to their customers.

Some proposals relating to health insurance have also emerged as areas of discussion, the report said.

While IRDAI is seeking to reduce the cost of distributing insurance policies, industry participants have called for a commercially viable commission structure that allows insurers and intermediaries to continue reaching customers.

The regulator has also asked stakeholders to explore alternatives, including non-financial incentives, to reduce distribution expenses.

Bancassurance emerges as a key point of contention Building consensus on bancassurance is expected to be a significant part of the consultation process. IRDAI's data identify the channel as one of the costliest routes for distributing insurance products.

The regulator's consultation paper observed that the extensive customer reach of bancassurance entities did not appear to be translating into lower distribution costs or improved customer outcomes. Instead, it suggested that the channel's reach was contributing to the maximisation of commission income.

The proposed changes could affect how banks earn revenue from selling insurance policies alongside their core banking products.

Banks are assessing the potential impact of commission caps on their other income and are expected to present their views during the consultation process through the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Industry seeks phased implementation Insurance companies have sought a phased rollout of the proposed reforms or a longer implementation window extending beyond the beginning of the next financial year, BusinessLine reported.

Industry participants are seeking additional time to assess the financial and operational implications of the changes and adjust their distribution arrangements.

The Insurance Brokers Association of India has also escalated its concerns beyond the insurance regulator. The association has sought an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to present its views on the proposed reforms.

Affordability versus distribution economics The consultation highlights the challenge of balancing the regulator's objective of making insurance more affordable with the industry's need to maintain sustainable distribution networks.

Lower commissions could potentially reduce distribution expenses, but the ultimate impact on policyholders will depend on how insurers and intermediaries respond to the changes.