Irdai notifies death claim settlement ratio of insurers for FY21: Check details

Naval Goel, founder & CEO, PolicyX.com said the claim settlement ratio is historical data that translates the company’s ability to honor the claim. On the basis of the insurance company’s history, the insured can predict the future of the claim, whether it will be honored or not. “The higher claim settlement ratio depicts the credibility by showcasing that the insurance company has successfully settled a majority of claims raised by their customers. And low claim settlement ratio showcases the inability of an insurance company as the insurance company hasn’t successfully settled claims.," Goel said.