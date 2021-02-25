Irdai notifies guidelines for standard personal accident insurance

The standard PA product shall be offered on an individual basis. When offered as a family cover, the chosen sum insured will apply to each family member separately. The minimum sum insured shall be ₹2.5 lakh and the maximum sum insured shall be ₹1 crore. Sum insured offered shall be in multiples of ₹50,000. Beyond the range specified above, insurers can offer on their own and can use the same name for the product if all terms and conditions remain the same.