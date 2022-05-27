OPEN APP
Home / Insurance / News /  IRDAI notifies third-party motor insurance premiums for FY23
Listen to this article

NEW DELHI: The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) has notified third-party premium rates for private four-wheelers and two-wheelers for the financial year 2022-23. The premium for third-party cover will go up from 1 June. These rules will be known as the Motor Vehicles (Third Party Insurance Base Premium and Liability) Rules, 2022.

Irdai had kept rates unchanged during FY21 and FY22.

For two-wheelers with an engine capacity of less than 75cc, the cost of third-party cover will be 538. Two-wheelers with engine capacity exceeding 75cc but not exceeding 150cc, the cost of the premium will be 714. Two-wheelers with engine capacity exceeding 150cc but not exceeding 350cc, the cost of the premium will be 1366. Two-wheelers with engine capacities above 350cc, the cost of the premium will be 2,804.

Third part rates for private four-wheelers have also increased. From 1 June, third-party premium for car with an engine capacity of less than 1000cc will be 2,094. For a car with engine capacity exceeding 1000cc but not exceeding 1500cc, the third-party premium will be 3,416. For cars with an engine capacity of more than 1500cc, the third-party premium will be 7,897.

The base premium for third-party insurance for unlimited liability for the various classes of vehicles is listed below:

Third-party premium rates.
View Full Image
Third-party premium rates.
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout