IRDAI notifies third-party motor insurance premiums for FY23

IRDAI notifies third-party motor insurance premiums for FY231 min read . 10:18 AM IST
- Irdai had kept rates unchanged during FY21 and FY22.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
NEW DELHI: The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) has notified third-party premium rates for private four-wheelers and two-wheelers for the financial year 2022-23. The premium for third-party cover will go up from 1 June. These rules will be known as the Motor Vehicles (Third Party Insurance Base Premium and Liability) Rules, 2022.
NEW DELHI: The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) has notified third-party premium rates for private four-wheelers and two-wheelers for the financial year 2022-23. The premium for third-party cover will go up from 1 June. These rules will be known as the Motor Vehicles (Third Party Insurance Base Premium and Liability) Rules, 2022.
Irdai had kept rates unchanged during FY21 and FY22.
Irdai had kept rates unchanged during FY21 and FY22.
For two-wheelers with an engine capacity of less than 75cc, the cost of third-party cover will be ₹538. Two-wheelers with engine capacity exceeding 75cc but not exceeding 150cc, the cost of the premium will be ₹714. Two-wheelers with engine capacity exceeding 150cc but not exceeding 350cc, the cost of the premium will be ₹1366. Two-wheelers with engine capacities above 350cc, the cost of the premium will be ₹2,804.
Third part rates for private four-wheelers have also increased. From 1 June, third-party premium for car with an engine capacity of less than 1000cc will be ₹2,094. For a car with engine capacity exceeding 1000cc but not exceeding 1500cc, the third-party premium will be ₹3,416. For cars with an engine capacity of more than 1500cc, the third-party premium will be ₹7,897.
The base premium for third-party insurance for unlimited liability for the various classes of vehicles is listed below: