Irdai panel okays launch of index-linked insurance policies

Sudhakar Sethuraman, partner, Deloitte India, said that at present there are no express provisions under the Act that taxes the ILIPs except Section 10(10D) where the intent is to tax any sum received from a life insurance policy. “Ilips may be regarded as a life insurance policy under Section 10(10D) and taxability of such Ilips could be in line with the taxability of Ulips unless specified otherwise. One would have to see if the proposal to tax Ulips, whereby premiums above ₹2.5 lakh would be taxable as capital gains, will also be extended to Ilips," said Sethuraman.