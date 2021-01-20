According to the committee report, "Cyber insurance policies, currently available, address the requirements of individuals reasonably well. But there are some areas in the product features and processes which need improvement. Recommendations made to fill in the gaps include the need for flexibility in the insistence of a First Information Report (FIR) at the time of claims, clarity in exclusion language relating to compliance with reasonable practices and precautions, targeted intrusion, unsolicited communication and the need for coverage for bricking costs etc."