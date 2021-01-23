Irdai seeks insurers’ views on coverage of vaccine cost

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) has sought health and general insurers’ views on covering the cost of covid-19 vaccination under their existing plans, a health insurance executive said, adding that the industry body General Insurance Council has opposed the move.

According to the executive, who confirmed receiving Irdai’s communication in the first week of January, the move may lead to abuse and misuse of insurance policies, besides putting a heavy monetary burden on insurance companies.

“The regulator’s query was also centred on whether covid-19 vaccines are covered and how they are covered under health plans. There isn’t any advisory on this front from the regulator as of now," the executive said, seeking anonymity.

As health insurance policies are indemnity-based plans (where hospitalization expenses are reimbursed), a person who is hospitalized for at least 24 hours and is given a covid-19 vaccine can claim expenses.

Alternatively, if an insurance policy offers out-patient department benefits, it will cover the cost of the jab.

However, health policies that come with an OPD cover are generally quite expensive and experts said this is one reason the category hasn’t picked up in the past. The move will also pose operational issues.

