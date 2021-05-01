He is a Ph. D scholar and has post graduate degrees in economics, computer science, physics, sociology, political science and philosophy. He is also a graduate in Law.
Khuntia has overseen one of the most challenging periods for the insurance industry, with the coronavirus pandemic having claimed over two million lives over the past year.
To ease policyholders’ pain, the insurance regulator introduced installment option for premium payment, guidelines on telemedicine as well as covid-specific Corona Kavach and Corona Rakshak policies, among other initiatives, over the past one year.
According to the Irdai circular issued on 30 April, consolidated pay and allowances of the chairperson will be ₹4.50 lakh per month, without the facility of a house and car.
An applicant must have knowledge or experience in life insurance, general insurance, actuarial science, finance, economics, law, accountancy and administration.
Applicants should have at least 30 years of work experience, having worked as secretary to the government.