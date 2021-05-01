Irdai starts process to find successor to chairman Khuntia

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NEW DELHI: The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (Irdai) on Friday started the process to find a successor to Subhash Chandra Khuntia, inviting applications for the post of chairperson.

NEW DELHI: The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (Irdai) on Friday started the process to find a successor to Subhash Chandra Khuntia, inviting applications for the post of chairperson.

He is a Ph. D scholar and has post graduate degrees in economics, computer science, physics, sociology, political science and philosophy. He is also a graduate in Law.

Khuntia has overseen one of the most challenging periods for the insurance industry, with the coronavirus pandemic having claimed over two million lives over the past year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

To ease policyholders’ pain, the insurance regulator introduced installment option for premium payment, guidelines on telemedicine as well as covid-specific Corona Kavach and Corona Rakshak policies, among other initiatives, over the past one year.

According to the Irdai circular issued on 30 April, consolidated pay and allowances of the chairperson will be ₹4.50 lakh per month, without the facility of a house and car.

An applicant must have knowledge or experience in life insurance, general insurance, actuarial science, finance, economics, law, accountancy and administration. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

If applying from private sector, applicants should have worked as chief executive officer or equivalent of a large financial institution.

The applicant should have minimum of two years of residual service as on 7 May, meaning the applicant’s age should not exceed 63 years on the said date. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The last date for the receipt of application is 29 May, 2021.