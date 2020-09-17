IRDAI to introduce new solvency norms

“Apart from the need of more pension and annuity products, we need to innovate new products. India is emerging as a solar energy power, where we need insurance. Corona insurance was required and it was rolled out. About 28 lakh lives have been covered under Corona Kavach policy for ₹1.02 trillion since 10 July. But, lakhs of migrants went to their hometown and villages due to the lockdown. They lost their incomes. So, people also need income loss insurance products. Only 0.9% dwelling units are insured. We will roll out dwelling units insurance shortly; people should not suffer from loss of homes," said Khuntia.